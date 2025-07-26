Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 25,261 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 36.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 25,261 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $24,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA stock opened at $568.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $565.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $549.91. The stock has a market cap of $518.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.02. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $432.11 and a 1 year high of $594.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.16. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 196.87%. The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.77, for a total value of $601,447.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,064,815.17. This represents a 7.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 14,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.05, for a total transaction of $8,220,537.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 58,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,196,757.55. This trade represents a 19.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,753 shares of company stock valued at $20,351,084. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research set a $655.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $645.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $612.90.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

