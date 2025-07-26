Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF (BATS:PSCJ)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF (BATS:PSCJ – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,242,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,572 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.87% of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF worth $32,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 20,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 10,641 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF alerts:

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF Price Performance

Shares of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF stock opened at $28.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.21 million, a PE ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.51. Pacer Swan SOS Conservative has a 1-year low of $24.17 and a 1-year high of $28.72.

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF (PSCJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a one-year period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSCJ was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Pacer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF (BATS:PSCJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.