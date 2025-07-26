DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) by 78.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,384,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,923,079 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DNOW were worth $23,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DNOW. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of DNOW by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 100,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of DNOW during the 4th quarter worth $807,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of DNOW by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 218,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after buying an additional 9,737 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DNOW during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of DNOW by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,843,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,985,000 after buying an additional 112,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNOW stock opened at $15.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.15. DNOW Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.42 and a twelve month high of $18.45.

DNOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.17 million. DNOW had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that DNOW Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised DNOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of DNOW from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of DNOW from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th.

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.

