Pacer Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 73.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 285,928 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 787,334 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $42,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NSIT. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Insight Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 79.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 40.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 100.5% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 419 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th.

Insight Enterprises Price Performance

Insight Enterprises stock opened at $145.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.10 and a 12-month high of $228.07.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.