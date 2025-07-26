Westover Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 5,477 Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,477 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 150.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 166,265 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,240,000 after buying an additional 99,986 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,053 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 17,673 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 6,911 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Comcast by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,353,759 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $125,867,000 after purchasing an additional 135,845 shares during the period. Finally, Sava Infond d.o.o. purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $33.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.24. Comcast Corporation has a one year low of $31.44 and a one year high of $45.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.95.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Argus cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $40.00 price target on shares of Comcast and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.13.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

