Westover Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Stock Up 1.2%

APP stock opened at $364.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $362.09 and a 200 day moving average of $335.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.22 billion, a PE ratio of 65.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. AppLovin Corporation has a 52 week low of $60.67 and a 52 week high of $525.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. AppLovin had a net margin of 37.38% and a return on equity of 224.65%. AppLovin’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AppLovin news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 513 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.30, for a total transaction of $215,613.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,450,455.30. The trade was a 12.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Herald Y. Chen sold 100,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.91, for a total transaction of $41,991,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 181,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,393,806.39. The trade was a 35.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,212,968 shares of company stock worth $455,062,980 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on APP. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target (down previously from $560.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wedbush upgraded shares of AppLovin to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 target price (up from $455.00) on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $447.57.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

