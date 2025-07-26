Westover Capital Advisors LLC Has $399,000 Position in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,482 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 9,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.50, for a total value of $2,603,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,251. This represents a 50.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 3,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.66, for a total value of $799,008.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,822.54. The trade was a 21.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of AXP stock opened at $311.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. American Express Company has a twelve month low of $220.43 and a twelve month high of $329.14. The company has a market cap of $216.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.22. American Express had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $17.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on American Express from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on American Express from $371.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on American Express from $260.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.05.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

See Also

