Westover Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 77.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,325 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,826 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 349 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. NDVR Inc. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. NDVR Inc. now owns 1,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PHM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.15.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $116.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.09. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.07 and a 1-year high of $149.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.83 EPS. Analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.58%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

