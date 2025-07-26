Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (October) ETF (BATS:PSMO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (October) ETF (BATS:PSMO – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,289,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,183 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.58% of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (October) ETF worth $62,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (October) ETF during the fourth quarter worth $280,000.

BATS PSMO opened at $29.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 0.40. Pacer Swan SOS Moderate has a 52 week low of $25.34 and a 52 week high of $29.36.

The Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (October) ETF (PSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSMO was launched on Sep 30, 2021 and is managed by Pacer.

