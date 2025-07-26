Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 148,131 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,783,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,131 shares during the quarter. Teradyne accounts for approximately 1.9% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 1.11% of Teradyne worth $147,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,989,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,828,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,474 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 142.6% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,522,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,718,000 after purchasing an additional 894,849 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 3,234,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,331,000 after purchasing an additional 847,409 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,873,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,966,000 after purchasing an additional 523,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $105.00 price target on shares of Teradyne and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, July 17th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $90.15 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.77 and a 52-week high of $144.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.63 and a 200 day moving average of $94.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.70.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $685.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.56%.

Teradyne declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

