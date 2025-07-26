Objective Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Objective Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 20.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Objective Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Objective Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,743,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,498,000 after buying an additional 3,605,152 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,520,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,209,000 after buying an additional 832,983 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,603,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,959,000 after buying an additional 738,441 shares during the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,253,526,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,706,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,783,000 after buying an additional 410,597 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIG opened at $209.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $169.32 and a 52 week high of $209.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $202.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.45.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

