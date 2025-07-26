Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 4,491 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,233 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,491 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $46,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its position in Intuit by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 17,789 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,922,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,988,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,285,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,244,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Intuit by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,240,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 1,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.90, for a total value of $887,663.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 19 shares in the company, valued at $14,704.10. This represents a 98.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.43, for a total transaction of $255,887.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,890,685.82. The trade was a 2.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 279,800 shares of company stock worth $209,725,054. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU stock opened at $785.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.24 billion, a PE ratio of 63.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $755.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $655.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $532.65 and a 12 month high of $790.60.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.89 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 21.46%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.88 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 33.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $850.00 price target (up previously from $760.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $789.00 price target (up previously from $726.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $660.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $800.55.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

