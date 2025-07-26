Objective Capital Management LLC Has $2.79 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Objective Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Objective Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Objective Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,470,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 511,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,007,000 after purchasing an additional 11,540 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VB opened at $246.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.83. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $190.27 and a one year high of $263.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

