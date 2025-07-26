Ibotta, Inc. (NYSE:IBTA) Shares Bought by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ibotta, Inc. (NYSE:IBTA – Free Report) by 68.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,053,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 429,516 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 3.40% of Ibotta worth $44,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Ibotta by 2,859.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Ibotta by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ibotta during the 1st quarter valued at about $488,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Ibotta by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ibotta during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,465,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on IBTA. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ibotta in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Ibotta from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ibotta from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ibotta from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ibotta in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ibotta presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

Ibotta Stock Down 0.0%

NYSE IBTA opened at $39.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of -1.29. Ibotta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.40 and a fifty-two week high of $79.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.72.

Ibotta (NYSE:IBTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $84.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.70 million. Ibotta had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 16.24%. Ibotta’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS.

Ibotta declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 9th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CMO Richard I. Donahue sold 85,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $3,675,103.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 199,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,608,218.57. This represents a 29.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jermoluk Founders Fund I. Clark sold 1,578,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $55,247,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,841,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,445,780. This trade represents a 29.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,192,224 shares of company stock valued at $78,652,577. 16.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ibotta Company Profile

Ibotta’s mission is to Make Every Purchase Rewarding. Our technology allows CPG brands to deliver digital promotions to over 200 million consumers through a single, convenient network called the Ibotta Performance Network (IPN). We are pioneers in success-based marketing: we only get paid when our client’s promotion results in a sale, not when a consumer merely views or clicks on the promotion.

