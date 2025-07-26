AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 27,168 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 49.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 27,168 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 122.7% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 460,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,577,000 after buying an additional 253,994 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 284,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,750,000 after purchasing an additional 14,009 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 14.5% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 37,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 13,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $1,699,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.36.

GILD opened at $116.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $144.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.29. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.43 and a twelve month high of $119.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.88.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 51.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.03, for a total transaction of $277,575.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 162,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,054,588.30. This represents a 1.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $1,104,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 615,725 shares in the company, valued at $68,006,826.25. The trade was a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,844,775 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

