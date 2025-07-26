Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 39,456 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 825.0% in the 1st quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 118.5% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO opened at $50.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.26. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $51.25. The stock has a market cap of $94.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

