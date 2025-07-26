Neo Ivy Capital Management Invests $460,000 in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,810 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 137.4% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 414.4% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CoStar Group stock opened at $92.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 371.88, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.16. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.26 and a 52 week high of $93.75.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $781.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens raised shares of CoStar Group to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

