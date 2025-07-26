Neo Ivy Capital Management Buys Shares of 1,064 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,064 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price objective (down previously from $520.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Bank of America lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $560.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $351.00 to $306.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $312.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $392.29.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.8%

UNH stock opened at $280.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $248.88 and a 12-month high of $630.73. The stock has a market cap of $254.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $301.58 and its 200 day moving average is $425.60.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $2.21 per share. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 37.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, Director Kristen Gil bought 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $271.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,329.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,327.06. This trade represents a 3,135.59% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn purchased 1,533 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $320.80 per share, for a total transaction of $491,786.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,386.40. This trade represents a 34.07% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 109,408 shares of company stock worth $31,607,768. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

