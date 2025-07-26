Neo Ivy Capital Management Makes New $528,000 Investment in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 18,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 56.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 21.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 190.7% in the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 84,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 55,393 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the first quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 3.2% in the first quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 57,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 93.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of TTEK opened at $38.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $51.20.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is presently 37.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTEK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on TTEK

Tetra Tech Profile

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.