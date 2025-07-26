52,766 Shares in NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT) Bought by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 52,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in NextDecade by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 280,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 104,400 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in NextDecade by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in NextDecade during the fourth quarter worth $483,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in NextDecade during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in NextDecade during the fourth quarter worth $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Get NextDecade alerts:

NextDecade Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:NEXT opened at $11.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. NextDecade Corporation has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $12.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.65 and a beta of 1.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on NEXT shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of NextDecade in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Cowen upgraded NextDecade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded NextDecade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th.

Read Our Latest Report on NEXT

NextDecade Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextDecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextDecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.