52,766 Shares in NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT) Bought by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 52,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in NextDecade by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 280,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 104,400 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in NextDecade by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in NextDecade during the fourth quarter worth $483,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in NextDecade during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in NextDecade during the fourth quarter worth $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.
NextDecade Stock Down 1.6%
Shares of NASDAQ:NEXT opened at $11.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. NextDecade Corporation has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $12.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.65 and a beta of 1.08.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
NextDecade Company Profile
NextDecade Corp. is a development company.
