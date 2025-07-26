Neo Ivy Capital Management Has $559,000 Holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Neo Ivy Capital Management decreased its stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) by 88.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 54,727 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAR. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 106.9% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Avis Budget Group Stock Performance

Shares of CAR opened at $206.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.19. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.03 and a 52 week high of $212.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($14.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($5.72) by ($8.63). The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 18.96% and a negative return on equity of 14.74%. Avis Budget Group’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.21) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CAR. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Avis Budget Group from $100.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and Corporate and Other. The Americas segment includes the vehicle rental and car sharing operations in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.