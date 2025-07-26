Neo Ivy Capital Management Acquires Shares of 5,866 Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PNW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,655,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,298,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $364,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,788 shares during the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,233,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 462.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 912,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,387,000 after purchasing an additional 750,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,435,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,420,000 after purchasing an additional 610,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Down 1.0%

PNW opened at $90.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.42. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation has a 52 week low of $81.47 and a 52 week high of $96.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.62.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.95 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 71.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNW has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Pinnacle West Capital to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.78.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PNW

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.