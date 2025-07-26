Neo Ivy Capital Management Purchases New Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 87.4% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 29,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,017,000 after acquiring an additional 13,528 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 75,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,128,000 after acquiring an additional 9,568 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 25.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,636 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Elm3 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 2.0%

NYSE:AJG opened at $315.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $322.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $322.47. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $267.00 and a 52-week high of $351.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $80.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.61 and a beta of 0.71.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 37.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $372.00 to $371.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $326.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $346.00 to $327.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.04, for a total transaction of $342,040.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 45,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,502,278.92. This represents a 2.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total value of $4,645,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,109,256.33. This trade represents a 53.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,528,080. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

