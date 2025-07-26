Neo Ivy Capital Management Acquires 253 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 888.9% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 344.0% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $334.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $373.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $345.68. The firm has a market cap of $80.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.19. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.98 and a 52-week high of $417.14.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.20 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $18.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 1,063.91% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.81%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HCA. Bank of America cut HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $394.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $404.00 price target (up previously from $376.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Baird R W lowered HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays set a $416.00 price target on HCA Healthcare and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $336.00 price target (down previously from $396.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.46.

In other news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 15,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.32, for a total value of $5,797,585.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 12,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,670,420.72. This represents a 55.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

