Neo Ivy Capital Management Makes New $564,000 Investment in Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 13.3% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 36.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 112,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,964,000 after buying an additional 29,906 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 17.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth $664,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 6.8% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 6,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BKR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $46.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.97. Baker Hughes Company has a twelve month low of $32.25 and a twelve month high of $49.40.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 5th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.07%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 526,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $23,390,150.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 667,593 shares in the company, valued at $29,654,481.06. This trade represents a 44.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Articles

