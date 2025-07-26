Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) Shares Sold by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 83.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,159 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BE. Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $364,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $944,000. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bloom Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.97.

NYSE:BE opened at $34.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -687.26 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.03. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $34.78.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $326.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.27 million. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloom Energy news, insider Satish Chitoori sold 2,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $40,209.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 176,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,673.14. This represents a 1.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 42,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $811,210.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,724,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,149,092.82. The trade was a 1.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,513 shares of company stock valued at $1,261,765. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

