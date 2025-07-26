Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 33,058 Shares of Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in shares of Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 515,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,058 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.27% of Rubrik worth $31,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Rubrik during the 4th quarter worth $85,331,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in Rubrik by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Rubrik by 2,899.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 313,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,508,000 after acquiring an additional 303,305 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Rubrik by 172.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Rubrik by 168.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 667,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,610,000 after acquiring an additional 418,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RBRK shares. CIBC boosted their price objective on Rubrik from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Rubrik from $87.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Rubrik from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 7th. Wedbush upped their price target on Rubrik from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Rubrik from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.38.

Insider Transactions at Rubrik

In related news, CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.24, for a total transaction of $3,007,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 521,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,291,699.60. This represents a 5.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $63,763,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,233,015 shares of company stock valued at $110,293,527 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

Rubrik Stock Performance

RBRK stock opened at $85.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.32. Rubrik, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.60 and a fifty-two week high of $103.00. The company has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.06 and a beta of 0.46.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $278.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.58) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rubrik

(Free Report)

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

Featured Stories

