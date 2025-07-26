GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Has $5.05 Million Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $5,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 28,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $72.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $61.24 and a 1 year high of $87.68. The company has a market cap of $225.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.11.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AZN. Berenberg Bank set a $97.00 target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

