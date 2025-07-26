SAM Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

SAM Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 0.3% of SAM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. SAM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 275.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $39,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BSV opened at $78.40 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $76.93 and a 12 month high of $79.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.98.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.