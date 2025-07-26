GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Sells 1,519 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA cut its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,786 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,178 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 167.0% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 45,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 28,621 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $34,412,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,646,936 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $222,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,680 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 195.2% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 15,650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 10,348 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Arete Research upgraded Micron Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 92,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total value of $11,625,142.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 201,326 shares in the company, valued at $25,264,399.74. The trade was a 31.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total value of $9,852,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 275,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,877,251.72. The trade was a 22.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 288,446 shares of company stock worth $34,871,597 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $111.26 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.54 and a 12 month high of $129.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.94 and a 200-day moving average of $97.56.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.34. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 18.41%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 8.29%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

