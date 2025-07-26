Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $2.02 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 56.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 34,044.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,623,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,451 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 216.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,180,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,023,000 after acquiring an additional 807,748 shares in the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,201.4% in the 1st quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 842,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,502,000 after acquiring an additional 805,716 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,448,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 210.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 743,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,575,000 after acquiring an additional 504,000 shares in the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $313.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $299.30 and a 200-day moving average of $288.25. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.42 and a fifty-two week high of $313.93.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.