Neo Ivy Capital Management Cuts Holdings in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)

Neo Ivy Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report) by 78.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 75,876 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Avidity Biosciences were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Avidity Biosciences by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,042,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $321,127,000 after acquiring an additional 408,861 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Avidity Biosciences by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,431,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $274,280,000 after acquiring an additional 205,027 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Avidity Biosciences by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,106,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $235,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,148 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Avidity Biosciences by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $218,100,000 after acquiring an additional 625,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Avidity Biosciences by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,053,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,844 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avidity Biosciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Avidity Biosciences to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Avidity Biosciences from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.35.

Insider Activity at Avidity Biosciences

In related news, insider Kathleen P. Gallagher sold 911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $27,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 50,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,854.08. The trade was a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider W. Michael Flanagan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total transaction of $657,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 80,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,811.60. This trade represents a 19.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,661 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,319 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Avidity Biosciences Stock Performance

Avidity Biosciences stock opened at $36.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.52. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.51 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 0.91.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.02). Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 4,136.00% and a negative return on equity of 26.96%. The company had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 million. On average, analysts forecast that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Avidity Biosciences Profile

(Free Report)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.