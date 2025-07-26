Neo Ivy Capital Management Invests $839,000 in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 230.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Saturday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $167.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays set a $170.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.33.

3M stock opened at $151.27 on Friday. 3M Company has a fifty-two week low of $112.68 and a fifty-two week high of $164.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.99 and its 200-day moving average is $146.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. 3M had a return on equity of 96.48% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M Company will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.61%.

In other news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 7,759 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total transaction of $1,151,202.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 31,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,654,663.64. The trade was a 19.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 7,915 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.02, for a total value of $1,179,493.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,045.54. This represents a 56.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

