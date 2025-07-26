Neo Ivy Capital Management Grows Stake in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM)

Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 229.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,246 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,487 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of General Motors by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 71,131 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $967,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in General Motors by 10.2% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in General Motors in the first quarter worth $1,059,000. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its position in General Motors by 4.0% in the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 7,691,140 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $361,714,000 after acquiring an additional 293,736 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GM. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. CLSA upgraded shares of General Motors to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.35.

General Motors Price Performance

GM stock opened at $53.38 on Friday. General Motors Company has a 1 year low of $38.96 and a 1 year high of $61.24. The company has a market cap of $50.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.23 and a 200 day moving average of $48.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.01. General Motors had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $47.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.06 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Articles

