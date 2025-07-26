Neo Ivy Capital Management Invests $704,000 in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.98, for a total value of $13,331,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,023.44. This trade represents a 90.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 424,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.35, for a total value of $93,191,286.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 165,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,303,960.45. This represents a 71.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,708,258 shares of company stock valued at $588,162,906 over the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $219.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.82. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.13 and a 12 month high of $226.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 37.75% and a negative net margin of 36.43%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Snowflake from $183.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Snowflake from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.73.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

