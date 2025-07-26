Assetmark Inc. Purchases 7,444 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 480,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,444 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $29,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLDM. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 102.6% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 730.6% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of GLDM stock opened at $66.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.90. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1 year low of $46.97 and a 1 year high of $68.26.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

