Assetmark Inc. Sells 96 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Assetmark Inc. cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,282 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $24,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 54,010.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,028,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,999,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022,979 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,381,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,764,904,000 after acquiring an additional 687,906 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,619,293 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,889,126,000 after acquiring an additional 494,496 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,943,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,826,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,475,566,000 after acquiring an additional 319,694 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $605.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $515.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $559.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $592.05.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.11, for a total transaction of $121,631.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 907 shares in the company, valued at $510,740.77. This trade represents a 19.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jami K. Nachtsheim sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,248,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,920. This trade represents a 27.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,798 shares of company stock worth $3,955,331 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ISRG stock opened at $495.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.16, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $529.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $535.13. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $425.00 and a fifty-two week high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 28.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

