Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Stake Raised by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TNL. Natixis purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director Denny Marie Post sold 5,500 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $276,100.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,745.40. The trade was a 55.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly Marshall sold 16,500 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 56,736 shares in the company, valued at $3,404,160. The trade was a 22.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 199,020 shares of company stock worth $12,123,076. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TNL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on Travel + Leisure from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Travel + Leisure from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Mizuho raised Travel + Leisure from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on Travel + Leisure from $39.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.30.

Travel + Leisure Stock Up 2.2%

TNL opened at $63.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.38. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12-month low of $37.77 and a 12-month high of $63.28.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 47.47% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Travel + Leisure Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.40%.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

