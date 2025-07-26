GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Sells 1,093 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA reduced its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,908 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 330.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,648,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,371,848,000 after purchasing an additional 44,269,572 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 277.5% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 27,288,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,016,207,000 after purchasing an additional 20,059,303 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 311.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,165,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,665,829,000 after purchasing an additional 18,293,874 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 218.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,070,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,328,869,000 after purchasing an additional 14,454,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 330.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,292,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,248,169,000 after purchasing an additional 8,671,235 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.40.

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total transaction of $794,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 65,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,536,298.24. The trade was a 10.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $7,205,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,748.32. This represents a 86.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,177,878 shares of company stock worth $119,281,861. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $114.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $143.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.94. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $133.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

