GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Has $2.72 Million Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA trimmed its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,806 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $24.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.26. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $24.06 and a one year high of $24.53.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

