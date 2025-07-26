The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by GLOBALT Investments LLC GA

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,401 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $375.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $365.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $373.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $326.31 and a 12-month high of $439.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The stock has a market cap of $373.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a return on equity of 242.51% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.42%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,130.14. This trade represents a 24.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,413,285.76. This represents a 23.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. TD Securities downgraded shares of Home Depot to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 target price (up from $410.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.77.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

