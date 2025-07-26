Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 10,137 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,137 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $18,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Datadog by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. LBP AM SA grew its position in Datadog by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 419,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,649,000 after acquiring an additional 120,343 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Datadog by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 787,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,112,000 after acquiring an additional 156,152 shares during the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. bought a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC grew its position in Datadog by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 192,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,462,000 after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $149.84 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.63 and a 1-year high of $170.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of $51.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 325.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 80.60 and a beta of 1.03.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $761.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.73 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on DDOG. Barclays upped their price objective on Datadog from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Datadog from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. BTIG Research set a $136.00 target price on Datadog and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Datadog from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.79.

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 32,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.05, for a total transaction of $4,808,550.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 548,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,139,825.75. The trade was a 5.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 41,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.27, for a total value of $5,775,248.36. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 452,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,057,138.63. The trade was a 8.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 957,666 shares of company stock worth $117,576,223. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

