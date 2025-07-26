BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC Buys 20,016 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 33.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,016 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 1.9% of BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $13,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Triune Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Triune Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.4%

VTV opened at $180.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.03 and a 200 day moving average of $172.36. The company has a market cap of $141.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $150.43 and a 12 month high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

