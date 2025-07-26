HB Wealth Management LLC Has $85.81 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 166,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,773 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.7% of HB Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $85,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $14,232,829,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,912,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,884,314,000 after purchasing an additional 511,022 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $9,202,879,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,694,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,676,000 after purchasing an additional 666,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,559,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,870 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $585.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $711.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $442.80 and a 12-month high of $586.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $558.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $537.61.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.