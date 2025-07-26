Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Buys 6,670 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 277,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,670 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 2.2% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $22,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Security National Bank boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 90.9% during the first quarter. Security National Bank now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $98.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.64. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $68.65 and a 52-week high of $98.76. The company has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

