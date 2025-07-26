Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) is Objective Capital Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Objective Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 5.4% of Objective Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Objective Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 119.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,798,000 after acquiring an additional 21,781 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,446,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,405,000 after acquiring an additional 27,550 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 240,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,802,000 after acquiring an additional 59,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4%
VV stock opened at $293.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $280.56 and a 200-day moving average of $269.52. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $221.40 and a 12-month high of $294.30.
About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF
Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.
