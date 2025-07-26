Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 2.2% during the first quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 3.0% during the first quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1.0% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 2.3% during the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1.3% during the first quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Elevance Health from $455.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $478.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.19.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In other news, CEO Gail Boudreaux acquired 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $286.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,438,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 151,020 shares in the company, valued at $43,333,678.80. The trade was a 5.96% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Trading Up 3.1%

NYSE ELV opened at $289.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.60. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.40 and a 52 week high of $567.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $360.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $392.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.30 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.26 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 29.11%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Further Reading

