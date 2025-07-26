Sather Financial Group Inc Invests $205,000 in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL)

Sather Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Allstate by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,334,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,799,681,000 after buying an additional 218,771 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Allstate by 157.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,591,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,270,705,000 after buying an additional 4,035,629 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allstate by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,419,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,236,060,000 after buying an additional 191,147 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Allstate by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,681,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $709,719,000 after buying an additional 106,730 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Allstate by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,496,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $673,997,000 after buying an additional 477,221 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ALL shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Allstate in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.07.

Allstate Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of ALL stock opened at $195.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $199.34 and a 200-day moving average of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Allstate Corporation has a 12-month low of $166.46 and a 12-month high of $213.18. The company has a market capitalization of $51.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.33.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.45). Allstate had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 27.32%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

