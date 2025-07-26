HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases 11,512 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,512 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $45,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. CSM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 target price for the company. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $936.00 to $942.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, HSBC downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,012.56.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

LLY stock opened at $811.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $771.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $800.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $677.09 and a 1-year high of $972.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $769.31 billion, a PE ratio of 66.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.40.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.30). The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.51% and a net margin of 22.67%. The business’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.82%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Articles

