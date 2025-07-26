GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,519 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 2.3% of GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $55,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Family Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 224.5% in the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18,000.0% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.4%

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $224.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $214.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.07. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $171.73 and a 1-year high of $244.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.